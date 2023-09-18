[Photo News] EVs in NYC to promote Busan Expo bid

Hyundai Motor Group’s latest electric vehicles – the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Genesis G80 EV – reading “Busan is Ready” are displayed in downtown New York City on Sunday. With graphics designed by graffiti artist Jay Flow, the cars are scheduled to drive around the city’s landmarks during this week’s UN General Assembly to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. (Hyundai Motor Group)