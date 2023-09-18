Home

    Webtoon ‘Get Schooled’ canceled in US over 'racist' content

    Caffeinated drinks spark buzz on teens’ overuse

    Kim Jong-un heads home with drone gifts from Russia

    Kim Yo-jong seen holding $7,000 Dior bag on Russia trip

    Lee Jae-myung and the politics of fasting

    Yoon seeks global backing against NK after Kim-Putin talks

    Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ailing opposition chief

    BTS member Suga to begin military service on Friday

    Private education fees for preschoolers, kindergarteners up 38%: study

    Man kills wife, three sons before drinking poison: police

[Photo News] EVs in NYC to promote Busan Expo bid

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 18, 2023 - 14:12

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Group’s latest electric vehicles – the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Genesis G80 EV – reading “Busan is Ready” are displayed in downtown New York City on Sunday. With graphics designed by graffiti artist Jay Flow, the cars are scheduled to drive around the city’s landmarks during this week’s UN General Assembly to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. (Hyundai Motor Group)

