Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ailing opposition chief

Democratic Party of Korea chief Rep. Lee Jae-myung is seen lying inside his office on day 17 of his hunger strike on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Seoul prosecutors on Monday filed a request for an arrest warrant for Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the chair of the Democratic Party of Korea, who was moved to a hospital at the end of an 19-day hunger strike earlier the same day.

Lee, who is already a defendant in two corruption scandals from his time as the head of municipal offices of Gyeonggi Province and Seongnam City, faces allegations that he handed favors to a private investor over the course of a public urban development project.

He also faces allegations that he sent funds to North Korean authorities in a bid to organize his trip to Pyongyang and negotiate a North Korea project that he was pursuing as the governor of Gyeonggi Province.

Lee is currently recovering at a hospital near the National Assembly building after the Democratic Party leaders called in emergency help at around 6:55 a.m. Before he was moved to the hospital, the opposition chief had been eating nothing but water and salt since Aug. 31, in protest against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.