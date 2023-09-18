Opposition leader taken to hospital on 19th day of hunger strike

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung being taken to a hospital on the 19th day of his hunger strike on Monday (Yonhap)

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was taken to a hospital on Monday due to deteriorating health as his hunger strike entered the 19th day, officials said.

Lee was almost unconscious after showing a sharp drop in blood sugar levels and was brought to a nearby hospital at 7:10 a.m., according to his main opposition Democratic Party.

It is unclear whether Lee will be able to continue his fast, and the party plans to keep a close watch on his conditions after emergency measures are taken, party spokesperson Park Sung-joon said in a radio interview.

The opposition leader began his fast on Aug. 31 under a tent in front of the National Assembly to protest what he has called the "incompetent and violent" government of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The action came as Lee has been under investigation over corruption allegations.

Lee moved the strike site to inside his office on Sept. 13 as his health conditions worsened.

On Sunday, DP officials called an ambulance to the main building of the National Assembly at the recommendation of doctors to quickly send Lee to a hospital.

But the paramedics and the ambulance were sent back after Lee refused and insisted on continuing the hunger strike. (Yonhap)