MODAFE explores artistic universe of modern dance

NDT2's "Bedtime Story" (Courtesy of Rahi Rezvani) NDT2's "Bedtime Story" (Courtesy of Rahi Rezvani)

A festival of modern dance returns. The 2023 International Modern Dance Festival (MODAFE), the country’s longest-running festival for modern and contemporary dance, is gearing up to celebrate its 42nd anniversary this year. The festival runs from Wednesday to Oct. 15, at the National Theater of Korea’s Haeoreum Theater and ARKO Arts Theater in Seoul. Under the banner of MODAFE Universe, which alludes to the distinctive artistic views crafted by choreographers and dancers, this year's festival will gather 39 participating dance troupes, including three overseas dance companies.

Hofesh Schechter Company's "Double Murder (Clowns/The Fix)" (Courtesy of Todd MacDona) Hofesh Schechter Company's "Double Murder (Clowns/The Fix)" (Courtesy of Todd MacDona)

Kicking off the monthlong festival on Sept. 28 is NKDT2 (Nederlands Dans Theater). The group's opening show will include Crystal Pite's poignant exploration of salvation in "Ten Duets on a Theme of Rescue," Edward Klug's latest creation "Cluster" and Nadav Zellner's whimsical take on his dreams in "Bedtime Story." For the finale, scheduled at the National Theater on Oct. 14-15, the London-based Hofesh Shechter Company will present the Asian premiere of "Double Murder (Clowns/The Fix)," a contrasting double bill. Another festival highlight is Inbal Pinto's "Living Room," a unique portrayal of the fluidity of objects, situations, and people by the Israeli choreographer, where the unpredictable reality constantly rewrites itself. The set design and wall drawings are crafted by Pinto.

Lee Hae-jun, chairman of the organizing committee of MODAFE, speaks at a press conference held on Friday. (Yonhap) Lee Hae-jun, chairman of the organizing committee of MODAFE, speaks at a press conference held on Friday. (Yonhap)