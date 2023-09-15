KCON to hit Saudi Arabia on Oct. 6-7

The world's biggest Korean culture festival KCON is set to take place in Saudi Arabia next month, CJ ENM said Friday.

KCON will take place on Oct. 6-7 in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, the second KCON to happen in the Middle Eastern country, organizer CJ ENM said in a statement.

K-pop stars set to perform at the two-day concert are Everglow, Highlight, Hyolyn, Kard, Riize, Super Junior D&E (Donghae and Eunhyuk) and 8Turn on Oct. 6 and Dreamcatcher, El7z Up, Evnne, Oh My Girl, Super Junior, Tempest and TNX on Oct.7.

Officially titled "KCON Saudi Arabia 2023," the first edition was launched in September 2022 after a memorandum of understanding was signed that June between CJ ENM and the Saudi Arabian Culture Ministry to promote Korean content there.

The iconic K-pop show of the annual festival, which combines concert and convention, will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena inside Boulevard Riyadh City, the central entertainment and commercial complex.