Enhypen wraps up dome tour with historic Tokyo Dome debut

Seven-piece boy Enhypen has made its mark in K-pop history with its Tokyo Dome concerts that ended Thursday.

Marking the grand finale of the band's "Fate" world tour in Japan, Enhypen held concerts over Wednesday and Thursday at Tokyo Dome, located in the country's capital city.

Enhypen's Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-Ki performed a total of 26 songs over the 200-minute run on both nights, according to their agency Belift Lab on Friday.

Blasting out through the massive dome were some of the band's career-defining hits, including, "Drunk-Dazed," "Blockbuster," "Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)," "Blessed-Cursed" and "Tamed-Dashed."

To connect with local fans, the septet brought to the stage many songs in Japanese, including "Make the Change," which came out exclusively in Japan in 2022.

One of the highlights of the night was the band's collaboration with Pokemon character Pikachu, a special stage the K-pop band showcased exclusively in Japan in celebration of its "Pokemon Music Collective" project. In July, the group dropped a new song, "One and Only," under the project.

Fresh off the band's latest album "Dark Blood," songs "Chaconne," "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)" and "Criminal Love" were also presented.

Rounding out the second night was "Blossom," with which the members promised to stay with the fans despite their long time apart.

Enhypen's two-day concerts at Tokyo Dome is considered significant as the rookie boy band entered the prestigious venue less than three years after their debut -- the shortest time taken by an K-pop boy band in history. Tokyo Dome is the biggest concert site in Japan that many K-pop artists aspire to perform in.

"It was our dream to be here with Engene (the band's fandom) since our debut, and our dream has come true thanks to you guys. We hope to come back to Tokyo Dome and perform on even bigger stages," Enhypen said in an agency statement.

"This is our happiest night and we're grateful to Engene who have gifted us the biggest possible moment we could long for as singers," the statement read.

"Fate" is Enhypen's second world tour that began in Seoul in July.

The band will head to the US in October, where it will hold seven concerts in six cities -- Los Angeles, Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark and Chicago -- with the first show taking place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on Oct. 6.