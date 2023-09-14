Eun Hee-kyung, Andrew Porter explore words of short stories, novels

(From left) Writers Eun Hee-kyung, Andrew Porter and literary critic Son Jeong-soo take part in a "One on One" conversation event at the Seoul International Writers' Festival, in Seoul, Sunday. (SIWF, LTI Korea)

On the afternoon of Sept. 10, the third day of the festival, Eun Hee-kyung from South Korea and Andrew Porter from the US met.

Although they had never crossed paths before, these literary talents shared a profound appreciation for the written word.

Both authors, despite being from different corners of the globe, shared a common thread in their literary portfolios: a dedication to crafting both full-length novels and collections of short stories.

For these two writers, the length of a narrative depends on the nature of the story being told, with each style offering a unique canvas to paint their literary visions.

For Porter, who penned his debut publication, "The Theory of Light and Matter," as a collection of 10 short stories, the allure of short fiction lies in its capacity to explore the lives of characters who might not typically take center stage in a novel.

"Short stories often focus on these lonely voices. They’re often alienated, on the periphery," he said. "I also like that short stories don't usually have particularly elaborate plots. … So the focus of the writer in the short story is on the characters and the language and the emotion -- those are the things that I get excited about."