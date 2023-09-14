Writers bring their literary worlds, imaginations to life on Nodeulseom

(From left) Writers Jeong Ji-a, Yu Hua and literary critic Son Jeong-soo attend the opening of the Seoul International Writers' Festival, on Nodeulseom in Seoul on Sept. 8. (SIWF, LTI Korea) (From left) Writers Jeong Ji-a, Yu Hua and literary critic Son Jeong-soo attend the opening of the Seoul International Writers' Festival, on Nodeulseom in Seoul on Sept. 8. (SIWF, LTI Korea)

The annual Seoul International Writers’ Festival, organized by the Literature Translation Institute of Korea (LTI Korea) kicked off Sept. 8, bringing together 24 Korean and international writers on Nodeulseom, an artificial islet on the Han River in Seoul, for a six-day festival. Under the theme of “Crossing the Bridge of Language,” the 2023 SIWF responded to the heightened sense of isolation and discord brought about by the pandemic. Two captivating storytellers -- Jeong Ji-a from Korea and Yu Hua from China -- delivered opening speeches filled with humor, which were met with hearty laughter from the audience.

Jeong, known for her bestselling novel, “Father’s Liberation Diary” (2022), which portrays the death of a partisan father with lightheartedness and humor, received positive reviews for reconciling characters from different generations and ideologies, making it one of the bestsellers that year. "It hasn't been long since I started receiving this kind of attention,” Jeong said cheerfully. “(Yu) has sold over 30 million copies, and here I am at the festival with just 300,000 copies." She then addressed the prevailing disconnections in Korea today, which include class divisions, breakdowns in communication between generations, progressives and conservatives, women and men, heterosexuals and homosexuals, and even among teachers, students and parents. "People are isolated on their own islands," she said. "The only way to bridge these gaps is to build connections, and I believe literature can do just that." Jeong shared her literary journey and how growing up as the daughter of a socialist led her to literature. "One day, I realized that the Communist Party that needed to be overthrown -- as I was taught -- was my own parents. Since then, the question of what ideology is has been a central theme in my literature. In fact, that very question led me to literature." She went on to describe her life in a small town with a population of 25,000, where she lives with her elderly mother. "In such a close-knit community, people ‘truly’ know each other. Language isn't just a matter of words; it requires attention, affection and understanding, with true meaning existing beneath the surface. Likewise, I think the language of literature embodies that depth."

Chinese writer Yu Hua speaks during the opening of the Seoul International Writers' Festival, on Nodeulseom in Seoul on Sept. 8. (SIWF, LTI Korea) Chinese writer Yu Hua speaks during the opening of the Seoul International Writers' Festival, on Nodeulseom in Seoul on Sept. 8. (SIWF, LTI Korea)