Film festivals oppose budget cut, raise concerns over inclusiveness

Fifty local film festivals, including the big three of the Busan International Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and Jeonju International Film Festival, have joined forces to protest a cut in the budget for programs to support the local film industry.

In a statement Wednesday, a group tentatively called the Film Festival Network strongly criticized the government's decision to remove funding earmarked for local film production and distribution, along with a significant 50 percent reduction in the budget allocated for film festivals by combining and reducing 40 different film festivals to just 20.

The budget for supporting the production and distribution of local films, which has been in place since 2018, was 1.2 billion won ($906,000) for 2023.

“The movie industry is shocked and in despair after the government budget was announced,” the association said. “Film festivals serve as the foundational platform that inspires and drives the motivation and objectives of film creation. …. Budget cuts for film festivals will undoubtedly diminish the driving force behind film creation,” it noted, adding that it would have a long term negative impact on the country’s film industry.

Various film festivals that emerged in South Korea during the 1990s embrace new works, including short films and experimental cinema not covered by the mainstream film industry. Since the 2000s, these festivals have played a pivotal role in the discovery of numerous filmmakers who have gone on to become key figures in the Korean film industry, according to the statement.

On Sept. 5, the Korean Film Council announced a budget proposal of 73.4 billion won for 2024. Newly introduced budget items include 4.6 billion won for improvement of accessibility for people with disabilities and 900 million won for cultivating the next generation of future audiences. It also increased the budget earmarked for supporting locations where films and videos are created by 700 million won to 1 billion won.

Announcing its budget plan for the next year, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism explained on Aug. 29 that it had examined excessive subsidies, wasteful elements and cartel-like interests. It then canceled or reduced funding for projects over which there were questions about expertise or fairness during the selection process for financial support, or where there were significant inefficiencies in execution, the ministry said.

The latest move and the nomination of a new culture minister have raised alarm over the government’s position on filmmakers, which could potentially undermine diversity and inclusiveness.

Yu In-chon, who was announced as the nominee to head the Culture Ministry on Wednesday, said in an interview with a local newspaper in late August, "Why should the government provide funding even to films that aim to break away from capital and power? We need to create a narrow gateway and rigorously select who receives support."

The Domestic Film Festival Network has urged the withdrawal of the budget cut while demanding the establishment of a discussion platform for the advancement of film festivals and film culture.