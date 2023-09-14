[Photo News] Apgujeong gets green light for face-lift

Most Popular
[Photo News] Apgujeong gets green light for face-liftBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 14, 2023 - 15:27
Apartment complexes are seen in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Thursday. A city construction commitee under the Seoul Metropolitan Government passed a revision to relax reconstruction regulations placed on aging apartment complexes in the wealthy neighborhood. With the passage of the plan, obsolete buildings can be rebuilt as high-rise complexes with 50-plus floors. (Yonhap)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
