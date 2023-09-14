Home

  1. 1

    Kim, Putin meet at Russian spaceport, pledge support

  2. 2

    Rail strike set to begin Thursday

  3. 3

    Seoul plans more tourist-friendly landscape by 2026

  4. 4

    Yoon picks new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality

  5. 5

    Kim-Putin summit at Russian space center: What does it mean?

  6. 6

    6 in 10 view chaebol favorably: FKI survey

  7. 7

    [Herald Interview] Directors say ‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ asks us all to self-reflect

  8. 8

    Huge death toll from Libyan storm expected to climb

  9. 9

    Seoul to subway maps to get revamp for foreigners, visually impaired

  10. 10

    [Graphic News] S. Korea’s total rice paddy area down in 2023

[Photo News] Apgujeong gets green light for face-lift

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 14, 2023 - 15:27

Apartment complexes are seen in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Thursday. A city construction commitee under the Seoul Metropolitan Government passed a revision to relax reconstruction regulations placed on aging apartment complexes in the wealthy neighborhood. With the passage of the plan, obsolete buildings can be rebuilt as high-rise complexes with 50-plus floors. (Yonhap)

