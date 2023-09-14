Putin accepts Kim’s invite to N.Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin after attending a dinner, hosted by Putin, at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in the Russian Far East on Wednesday in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. Kim invited Putin to visit his country. (Yonhap) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin after attending a dinner, hosted by Putin, at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in the Russian Far East on Wednesday in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. Kim invited Putin to visit his country. (Yonhap)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit North Korea, following their high-stakes summit where they mutually committed to strengthening their alignment against perceived "imperialists’ military threats." Kim extended the invitation to Putin after the reception of their summit at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur region of Russia's Far East on Wednesday, asking him to visit "at his convenience," North Korean state media reported Thursday. "President Putin willingly accepted the invitation and expressed his commitment to invariably continue the history and tradition of the friendship between Russia and the DPRK," state media said, using North Korea's official acronym. The announcement came hours after Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there are currently no plans for Putin's return visit to Pyongyang. However, he added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, have been instructed by their respective leaders to meet in October to arrange Putin's trip. North Korea and Russia have held a total of 15 official summit meetings, including the most recent one on Wednesday, since their initial summit meeting in 1949, according to South Korea's Unification Ministry. However, there has been only one instance of a Russian leader visiting North Korea, when then-Chairman Kim Jong-il met with Putin in Pyongyang in July 2000.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in the Russian Far East on Wednesday in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (Yonhap) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in the Russian Far East on Wednesday in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (Yonhap)

North Korean state media reported on Thursday that Kim and Putin discussed ways to strengthen friendship, solidarity and cooperative relations as well as boost mutual trust by deepening exchanges and cooperation across different fields, including high-level visits. Both leaders also reached an agreement to further intensify "strategic and tactical cooperation to counteract imperialists' military threats, provocations, high-handed and arbitrary practices aimed at infringing upon the autonomy, progress, and peaceful existence of humanity." Following the summit, Kim was scheduled to visit the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Khabarovsk region, where he would tour factories producing aircraft and warplanes, according to Yonhap, quoting sources in Vladivostok. He would then travel to Vladivostok to see the Pacific Fleet’s capabilities, Putin said in an interview with broadcaster Russia 1 on Wednesday. Kim's itinerary, and the military cadre delegation that accompanied him, show the major goal of the trip is to boost military ties with Russia. South Korea's Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho on Thursday emphasized that the "military cooperation between North Korea and Russia has become conspicuous on the occasion of the summit" between Kim and Putin, expressing concerns over potential arms trade. "There is a significant probability that military cooperation between the two nations will see further strengthening in comparison to previous times," Kim said during his first news conference since assuming office in late July, held at the Inter-Korean Relations Management Bureau building in Seoul. "We once again urge Russia and North Korea to cease their unlawful and outrageous actions that have caused self-isolation and regression and to adhere to international norms, including United Nations Security Council resolutions." Before the summit commenced, Putin said the venue of Russia's primary spaceport was deliberately chosen with the goal of assisting North Korea in satellite development. Putin noted that North Korean leadership has expressed interest in rocket construction as they work on advancing their space technology capabilities. After the summit, spokesperson Peskov announced that Russia is prepared to provide cosmonaut training to a North Korean candidate and potentially send them into space if Pyongyang expresses interest. He confirmed that this matter was discussed during the summit, according to Russia's state-run TASS agency. But what matters is there is little difference between a satellite launcher and an intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM. Both share specific technologies that are either identical or can be interchanged. The launch vehicles themselves are nearly identical. The primary distinction between them lies in their payload: a space launch vehicle carries a satellite, whereas a missile carries a warhead. Therefore, the transfer of satellite technology has the potential to greatly enhance North Korea's capabilities in long-range ballistic missiles.

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho holds a press conference on Thursday in Seoul to express his views about inter-Korean relations, and the latest summit between North Korea and Russia. (Yonhap) Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho holds a press conference on Thursday in Seoul to express his views about inter-Korean relations, and the latest summit between North Korea and Russia. (Yonhap)