Korea to shut down foreign worker support centers despite labor expansion

Workers from Vietnam take safety and health education classes at the Changwon Support Center for Foreign Workers, in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, July 27. (Changwon Support Center for Foreign Workers)

Even as the government plans visas for the largest number of foreign workers next year, the institutions to support foreign workers' lives in Korea are to be abolished, as the related budget for next year has been fully cut for the first time in 20 years.

According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, there is no government budget for the Korea Support Center for Foreign Workers for 2024. The centers fall under the Labor Ministry, and operate to help foreign workers faced with difficulties living in Korea by providing services such as counseling, conflict mediation, language education, cultural exchange and job information.

Starting from its opening in December 2004, the project has expanded to nine headquarters and 35 regional centers operating nationwide. The Labor Ministry has entrusted the operation of the center to an external institution with professional counseling experience.

The Labor Ministry said that although the centers will be closed, the Labor Ministry and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea will increase efficiency by directly helping foreign workers.

The centers have been providing various services, particularly on Sundays, mindful that many foreign workers have to focus on their jobs other days. However, if government offices take over the role that the center has played, such services will instead be provided only on weekdays, according to insiders.

The Labor Ministry announced last month that it will expand the number of foreign laborers on E-9 visas by 10,000 to 120,000 next year, the most ever, and double the employment limit of foreign workers at each workplace.