N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 13, 2023 - 12:16

A news report on North Korea's launches of two short-range ballistic missiles the previous day being aired at Seoul Station in central Seoul, taken on Aug.31. (Yonhap) A news report on North Korea's launches of two short-range ballistic missiles the previous day being aired at Seoul Station in central Seoul, taken on Aug.31. (Yonhap)

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch but gave no further details, pending an analysis.

Pyongyang's latest saber-rattling came as its leader Kim Jong-un is on a trip to Russia this week to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The North last fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Aug. 30. (Yonhap)

