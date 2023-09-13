Seoul subway maps to get upgrade for foreigners, visually impaired

For the first time in 40 years, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that it would update its subway map design to give riders a more comprehensive overview of the system and clarify where each line goes and how they connect at stations.

The new subway map will be an updated version of the city’s map circa the 1980s so that it complies with international standards for subway maps. Many foreigners in Korea often find the current map challenging to use and understand, according to the city government.

The new subway map design will be based on an octolinear layout -- a commonly used schematic design that helps riders understand multiple routes and transfer stations. The colors and patterns differentiating routes will also be upgraded, allowing travelers to navigate the subway more easily.

Also, traffic light markings will be added at transfer stations to differentiate them from regular stations. Line No. 2 -- the largest subway line in Seoul with the greatest number of passengers -- will be more emphasized as well.

Aiming to make it easier for foreigners to understand at a glance, the city government said station numbers and subway routes will also be added to the map to minimize confusion.

The new design will be introduced on Monday, and the finalized version will be rolled out in the latter half of this year.

Leading the effort to redesign the new subway map, Choi In-kyu, who heads the city government’s design policy bureau, expressed hopes that the upgraded version would make travelers' subway use more convenient, especially for foreigners and the visually impaired.

“By applying a design that meets global standards, (the new design) is expected to contribute to making Seoul one of the top five cities in the world and boost tourism,” Choi was quoted as saying via a press release.