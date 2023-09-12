[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen adds 3 cities to Asia tour

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen expanded its Asia tour, adding three more cities to the itinerary, announced agency Pledis Entertainment Tuesday. Seventeen expanded its Asia tour, adding three more cities to the itinerary, announced agency Pledis Entertainment Tuesday. It will visit Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 23, Bulacan, the Philippines on Jan. 13, 2024 and Macao Jan. 20-21, expanding the tour -- “‘Follow’ to Asia” -- to nine cities and 18 concerts. The 13 members kicked off the tour in Seoul on July 21 and went live at Tokyo Dome last week drawing about 100,000 audience members in two days. Seungkwan returned from a break through the live show while S. Coups, still recovering from knee surgery, sat in the audience. The band will resume its gigs in Saitama on Sept. 23. Separately, the band was nominated for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in two categories: Best K-Pop and Group of the Year. It won the PUSH Performance of the Year last year. SHINee’s Key tops iTunes chart in 34 regions

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Key of SHINee notched No. 1 spot on the iTunes top albums chart in 34 regions with his second solo EP, according to label SM Entertainment on Tuesday. EP “Good ＆ Great” was rolled out on Monday and also topped worldwide iTunes albums chart. The six-track mini album is fronted by the pop dance tune of the same title that is full of pride in his own work. The album came out about seven months after “Killer,” a reissue of his second full album “Gasoline.” The repack topped the iTunes top albums chart in 21 regions and the LP in 23. In the meantime, SHINee will begin touring Japan later this month. It will hit Saitama on Sept. 30 and wrap up the tour in Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on Nov. 29. Billlie’s Moon Sua to suspend activities

(Credit: Mystic Story) (Credit: Mystic Story)

Moon Sua of Billlie will put on hold her career for the time being, said agency Mystic Story on Tuesday. Citing health reasons, the company asked fans to understand that she needs to take some time off to rest and recover. From the day on, only five members of the group will carry on their activities until further notice, it added. Bandmate Suhyeon has been on a break since June, also for health reasons. Moon debuted as a member of the seven-member group in November 2021 but suspended all activities in May when her brother, late Moonbin of Astro, took his life. She resumed her career in mid-June. Meanwhile, Billlie is set to join the group concert 2023 Kpop Lux x SBS Super Concert in London on Sept. 23. 2PM’s Junho to greet fans via solo fan meet tour

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)