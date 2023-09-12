'Any emotion you may feel is the right one'

The first Korean winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn International piano competition, Sunwoo Ye-kwon, who won the competition in 2017 performing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in the final round, released an album dedicated to the Russian composer on Tuesday.

Sunwoo’s second album, titled “Rachmaninoff. A reflection,” is meant to commemorate Rachmaninoff, who was born 150 years ago, and also to reflect on himself.

“Among many meanings of reflection, this album reflects me. Also, through this album, I wanted to reflect on myself,” he told reporters during a press conference held at the Kumho Art Hall Yonsei on Tuesday. "Like looking into a mirror, sometimes it can be unpleasant to see, but it's still my own reflection, so I wanted to face my true self."

“Also, I like a reflection on the surface of water. On my way back one night before the recording, I saw the big moon reflected on the water, and I hoped that even in the situation I was in, I would be able to do my best to raise it (meaning the recording) up as much as possible,” he said.

The "situation" he was referring to was illness. He had both sinusitis and tonsillitis with a high fever all at once. During the first recording, he even went to the hospital to get intravenous fluids.

“When I think about this album, it brings back painful memories of that time, but at the end of the day, I’m satisfied with my album,” he noted.

The album released by Decca contains Rachmaninoff’s Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42 and Kreisler’s Liebesleid (Arranged by Rachmaninoff for Piano) as well as the third movement from Rachmaninoff's Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19 (Transcribed by Volodos for Pian). Other tracks in the album are Rachmaninoff's Prelude in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 3 NO. 2 and Prelude in G Minor, Op. 23. No.5 and Rachmaninoff's Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22,

The album was recorded in June this year at Tongyeong Concert Hall in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, one of the most sought-after venues for recording classical music.

Sunwoo said that he chose Variations on a Theme of Corelli because it was the first Rachmaninoff piece he learned. “Other pieces are those that immediately come to mind or resonate in my heart when thinking about Rachmaninoff's music,” he explained.

By introducing variations, he wanted to show more of Rachmaninoff, he said. "Variations are a genre where composers express their own ideas and creativity."