Twice embarks on first Europe tour

Twice performs in London as part of its tour, Sep. 7-8. (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop girl group Twice has set off on a tour in Europe for the first time since its debut.

Their first stop in Europe was London for a two-day concert last week, which was part of its fifth world tour, “Ready to Be.”

The next concert was held in Paris on Monday.

The set list for this year’s world tour includes mega-hit singles such as “Set Me Free,” which landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, “Alcohol-Free,” “Talk that Talk,” and English songs “The Feels” and “Moonlight Sunrise.”

Meanwhile, Twice’s latest EP “Ready to Be” has been listed on Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2023 So Far.

“On their new EP ‘Ready to Be’ the girl group TWICE blow up the tired stereotypes and smashes through barriers with a seven-song set that’s as brash and compelling as anything in the pop music landscape today,” Rolling Stone wrote.

They are the only K-pop girl group on the list.