Kim Jee-woon, Song Kang-ho’s ‘Cobweb’ to open in 187 countries

“Cobweb,” directed by Kim Jee-woon and starring actor Song Kang-ho, will open in 187 countries, according to the film’s distributor Barunson EA.

Together, the two have made numerous box office hits like “The Foul King” (2000), “The Good, the Bad, the Weird” (2008) and “The Age of Shadows” (2016).

An ensemble comedy portraying a delusional filmmaker and picky, unsupportive actors in the 1970s, "Cobweb" is director Kim’s first feature film in 13 years.

Barunson EA said the film will be released in several Asian countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia as well as in France, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand.

Samuel Goldwyn Films will distribute “Cobweb” in the US, making it the company's first-ever purchase of a Korean film. The company is the oldest independent film distributor in the US, according to Barunson EA.

“The fact that it was director Kim and Song’s latest work alone got overseas buyers very excited about it when we unveiled the film in the global market," said an official from Barunson EA's overseas business team.

“Cobweb” opens in local theaters on Sept. 27. The film will be released on the same date in most East Asian countries such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore, as well as in France, Australia and New Zealand.