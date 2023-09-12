Home

  1. 1

    Kim departs for potential summit with Putin

  2. 2

    Opposition demands Yoon sack entire Cabinet

  3. 3

    Yoon returns home from trip to Indonesia, India

  4. 4

    First episode of ‘The Sword of Aramun’ quashes fans’ concerns over new lead actors

  5. 5

    N. Korean leader has photo session with paramilitary parade participants

  6. 6

    [KH Explains] Hyundai Motor feels cost pinch of ‘French IRA’

  7. 7

    Yoon likely to reshuffle Cabinet this week

  8. 8

    Sex discrimination still widespread issue in S. Korean workplace: survey

  9. 9

    [Herald Review] 'It's 2PM' a throwback to boy band's golden era

  10. 10

    S. Korea plans to send quake aid for Morocco

[Photo News] Galaxy Flip cruising

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 12, 2023 - 14:52

A 70-meter ship featuring a light-emitting diode sculpture for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z Flip5 cruises down the Huangpu River in Shanghai on Thursday. Samsung launched its latest foldable phones in China last month, and says the phones have been selling better than their predecessors, without elaborating on the exact sales figures. (Samsung Electronics)

