[Photo News] Galaxy Flip cruising

[Photo News] Galaxy Flip cruisingBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 12, 2023 - 14:52
A 70-meter ship featuring a light-emitting diode sculpture for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z Flip5 cruises down the Huangpu River in Shanghai on Thursday. Samsung launched its latest foldable phones in China last month, and says the phones have been selling better than their predecessors, without elaborating on the exact sales figures. (Samsung Electronics)
Korea Herald
