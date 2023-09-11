Jeonju Film Fest presents cinema packages with guided tour of Hanok Village

Posters for the Jeonju IFF's "Jeonju Cinetour with Falling in Jeonju" (JIFF) Posters for the Jeonju IFF's "Jeonju Cinetour with Falling in Jeonju" (JIFF)

The Jeonju International Film Festival is offering a cinema package program it's calling “Jeonju Tour With a Movie,” featuring a guided tour of the much loved Jeonju Hanok Village in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. The package is part of the “Jeonju Cinetour With Falling in Jeonju,” an event that rescreens a selection of films from the Jeonju IFF that took place in the spring. "Jeonju Tour With a Movie" will screen three films from the festival for 15,000 won ($11) each.

Posters for Kwak Min-seung’s “Rolling” (left) and Lee Long-pil’s “One Day Off” (Jeonju IFF) Posters for Kwak Min-seung’s “Rolling” (left) and Lee Long-pil’s “One Day Off” (Jeonju IFF)

Director Kwak Min-seung’s “Rolling” and Lee Jong-pil’s “One Day Off” will show on Friday and Saturday, respectively, at the Sky Garden of Nambu Market in Jeonju. A voucher worth 10,000 won that can be used at the night market there is included in the package. Meanwhile, Lee Joon-ik’s “The Book of Fish” will screen Saturday at the Jeonju Korean Liquor Museum. While the movie is being screened, traditional alcohol and snacks will be offered. For an additional 45,000 won, participants can join a guided tour around Jeonju Hanok Village, which has featured in famous films such as “A Promise” (1998), “Masquerade” (2012) and “The Fatal Encounter” (2014). The Fan Culture Center in Jeonju is also part of the itinerary. Here, participants can try making traditional fans. One night’s stay at a double room at a nearby hotel is included in the fee. A single room can be arranged with a 30,000 won surcharge. The "Jeonju Cinetour With Falling in Jeonju" event runs Thursday through Sunday, screening films previously screened at the Jeonju IFF at the Jeonju Cine Complex, Megabox Jeonju Gaeksa and CGV Jeonju Gosa. Tickets are priced at 8,000 won each.

Posters for Kim Eui-seok’s "After My Death" (left) and Takahiro Miki’s "My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday" (Jeonju IFF) Posters for Kim Eui-seok’s "After My Death" (left) and Takahiro Miki’s "My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday" (Jeonju IFF)