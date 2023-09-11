Monthly Seoul transit pass to launch in 2024

An all-inclusive, rechargeable monthly transit pass will be introduced in Seoul from January 2024 at a price of 65,000 won ($49), said Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday. Transit pass holders will have unlimited access to Seoul’s subway and bus lines, as well as bicycle-sharing services.

Called “Climate Card,” the city government designed the pass to help alleviate increasing living and transit costs, and encourage public transportation usage to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Climate Card will launch as a pilot project from January to May 2024 and will become officially available in the second half of the same year.

The card can be used on all subway lines in Seoul, which includes Line 1 to Line 9 and the Gyeongui-Jungang, Bundang, Gyeongchun, Ui-Sinseol and Sillim lines. The transit pass will not cover the Shinbundang Line due to higher fare costs.

The transit card can also be used in public buses exclusively within Seoul, or when traveling from Seoul to other metropolitan areas. Pass holders cannot use the card for journeys from other metropolitan areas in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon to Seoul.

The transit pass is also valid for the city’s bicycle-sharing service Ddareungi, and pass holders will likely be able to use it on the “Hangang River Bus” service, which is planned to commence in September 2024, officials said.

The physical card will have to be purchased for an extra 3,000 won. It will also be available digitally on a mobile app for Android phone users. For iOS users, the pass is expected to be available in the second half of 2024.