Treasure to release Japanese versions of ‘Bona Bona’ and ‘Move’

YG’s boy group Treasure is set to release Japanese versions of “Bona Bona,” the title track of its latest LP, and “Move,” the single of the group’s first unit, T5.

The group announced the release during its fan meeting held in Kobe, Japan, from Friday to Sunday.

Treasure performed the Japanese versions of these tracks at the fan meeting.

The group is currently on its Japan fan meet tour, “Hello Again,” which began on Sep. 1 in Fukuoka to meet with local fans in five different cities in Japan for a total of 20 fan meetings.

The Japanese version of “Move” will be released on Sep. 16 and “Bona Bona” on Sep. 25, according to YG Entertainment on Monday.

Both tracks have been loved in Japan, sweeping through the country’s major music charts.

“Bona Bona” has also topped Japan’s Line Music chart.

Treasure’s second LP, “Reboot,” which carries both "Bona Bona" and "Move," had topped Oricon’s Weekly Album and Weekly Pop Album charts, as well as Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums and Top Album Sales charts.

Treasure made a successful comeback in July with its second LP which sold more than 1.71 million copies, according to Circle Chart.