[Herald Interview] Korea expected to take lead in 6G, AI: GSMA execs

South Korea will likely become a leader in promising technology sectors, including the sixth-generation telecommunications network and artificial intelligence, say executives of UK-based mobile industry nonprofit GSMA, the organizer of the Mobile 360 series, citing Korea's track record as a leader in digital innovation.

“When I first came here for the 5G leaders event (seven years ago), the ICT minister (of Korea) said it was Korea’s ambition to expert 5G. I expect the same ambition flows in the 6G, which means you have to be at the front-end of the pioneer market,” GSMA’s APAC head Julian Gorman said in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on Friday.

Korea commercialized 5G services for the first time around the globe in 2019 and the penetration rate of the services exceeded 50 percent in just five years of the rollout. Gorman, who came to the country about five weeks after the 5G launch and saw the country’s technology advancements, he thought that Korea has the innovative leadership in its nature and in its organizational DNA.

Real innovation follows 'pioneer challenges'

Domestic consumers are disapproving of local telecommunications giants' plans on investing in 6G developments, while users here are still unsatisfied with the quality of 5G services, including the speed falling short of expectations.

Regarding this public dissatisfaction, Gorman said Korea has a "very high" standard for itself and it is undergoing the "pioneer challenges" at the moment and other countries will eventually go through the same challenge later. The 5G is a technology with great potential, but needs more time to be fully advanced and improved, he added.

GSMA executives visited Seoul as the M360 APAC, the Asia-Pacific leg of the conference, kicked off its two-day event for the first time here on Thursday. The UK nonprofit organization and signed a memorandum of understanding with the 6G forum, an industry-academia-research consultative body launched in May here to prepare for the commercialization of 6G services, on the same day.

“As in the 5G technology, Korea will be at the leading edge across the spectrum of network usages, and when Korea is close to launching these use cases, I expect Korea’s mobile operators and the government to be highly present and participate across the board in those activities,” the APAC head said.

South Korea has secured two 3.5 GHz and two 28 GHz spectrum bands for the 5G network, known as a key technology for high-speed mobile services.

Earlier in May, South Korea's ICT Ministry canceled the license for the new 28 gigahertz spectrum of the high-speed 5G network owned by SK Telecom, the country's No. 1 wireless carrier, citing a lack of investment. GSMA's Chief Regulatory Officer John Giusti encouraged the government to figure out how to continuously lead those applications "going forward."

"Korea is one of the most innovative markets in the world. ... There are exciting opportunities here, which has a huge amount of existing fiber (networks) that you can get to locations without requiring distance to be covered, especially with the millimeter waves," Giusti said.