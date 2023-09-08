World Pansori Association recruits singers for 20-hour pansori relay project

Most Popular
World Pansori Association recruits singers for 20-hour pansori relay projectBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Sept. 8, 2023 - 18:24
The World Pansori Association is seeking pansori singers to be part of its very first World Pansori Festival commemorating the 20th anniversary of pansori's UNESCO recognition.
On Nov. 7, the date when pansori was inscribed in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, the association will present the “20-hour Pansori Relay Project” over two days at Seoul's Namsan Gukakdang. The performances will be streamed worldwide on YouTube.
The association is seeking 60 pansori singers, welcoming participants of all ages, genders and nationalities, who can perform pansori for at least 20 minutes.
Those who can perform gayageum byeongchang, or the singing and playing of gayageum simultaneously, can also participate.
The recruitment continues until 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.
For registration details and additional information, visit the WPA’s official website (www.worldpansori.co.kr).
The WPA was founded in 2022 with the mission of globalizing and promoting pansori, a treasured Korean traditional music form.
