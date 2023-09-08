Musical 'Frida' continues as actor faces school bullying allegations

Amid allegations of school bullying made against her, Kim Hieora, best known for her role in Netflix series "The Glory," will continue to play her part in "Frida" as scheduled, according to the stage musical's production company EMK Musical on Friday.

Kim, who has been accused of bullying in her middle school years, has denied all such allegations.

Kim plays the titular role of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, as one of three cast in the role in "Frida," which started its run last month.

Her previously scheduled media interviews for Sept. 18 have already been canceled.

Meanwhile, streaming service Coupang Play announced that the "Saturday Night Live Korea" episode featuring Kim as the host, scheduled to air this Saturday, has been pulled. Although it gave no reasons for the cancellation, Coupang Play's announcement came following the reports of school bullying allegations against the actor.