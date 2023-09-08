AI-based Korean language contest takes place through October

Most Popular
AI-based Korean language contest takes place through OctoberBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Sept. 8, 2023 - 15:59
A Korean language contest using artificial intelligence technology to measure Korean proficiency is underway with the aim of encouraging Korean language learners of foreign nationalities in South Korea.
Hancom Genie-K, a subsidiary of the software company Hancom, said Friday that it is holding the Hancom Genie-K Korean Speech Contest from Aug. 28 through Oct. 4.
The Korean language contest consists of an online preliminary round and an on-site final round.
Hancom’s indigenous artificial intelligence technology will be used for evaluation throughout the contest.
The preliminary round gauges clarity and fluency in text reading, and accuracy and velocity in typing. Scripts and software for voice recording and typing are available at the organizer’s official website.
The result of the preliminary round is to be released on Sept. 18. Those planning to attend the final contest should prepare a speech in Korean.
The final round focuses on speaking proficiency in Korean, which is evaluated based on accuracy, pronunciation, intonation and pacing. The content of the participant’s speech will also be evaluated.
The top prize carries a cash prize of of 300,000 won ($225).
The final contest is set to take place Oct. 4 at aT Center in southern Seoul. Contest registration is available through Sept. 15 at Butter Korean (www.geniekclass.com/aispeaking). Those who have lived in South Korea for five years or more are not eligible to participate.
