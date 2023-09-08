Home

Yuju to drop 2nd digital single 'Dalala'

By Hong Yoo

Published : Sept. 8, 2023 - 15:34

Teaser poster for Yuju's 2nd digital single, Teaser poster for Yuju's 2nd digital single, "Dalala" (Konnect Entertainment)

K-pop artist Yuju is dropping the new digital single “Dalala” on Sept. 20.

Konnect Entertainment announced her return Friday by releasing a teaser poster for the upcoming second digital single on Yuju's social media.

The teaser poster shows Yuju holding a cassette tape with butterflies all around. Her return comes six months since her second EP, titled “O.”

Yuju debuted with the now-defunct K-pop girl group GFriend in 2015 and expanded her career as a solo artist in January last year with her first solo EP, “REC.”

