Hwasa drops digital single ‘I Love My Body’

K-pop diva Hwasa returned with a solo drop for the first time in two years with the new digital single “I Love My Body" Wednesday.

It comes after Hwasa’s second single album, “Guilty Pleasure,” and it is her first release under her new agency, P Nation.

Hwasa joined P Nation, which is led by K-pop veteran Psy, in June after her exclusive contract with RBW Entertainment came to an end.

“I Love My Body,” of the soul-pop genre, has a dash of the 808 bass sound and '70s Motown soul music, and features a catchy and addictive hook.

The song is an important reminder to oneself to adore your body, even though it is easy to forget to do.

Choreographer H1 from the renowned dance crew La Chica again took part in creating the choreography to Hwasa’s new single along with choreographer Kinky from the dance crew Eo-Ddae.

The artist made her debut in 2014 as a member of Mamamoo that have since come out with hits such as “Mr. Ambiguous,” “Um Oh Ah Yeh,” “You’re the Best,” “Decalcomanie,” “Yes I am” and more.

She also successfully debuted as a soloist with her single “Twit” in 2019, followed by “Maria,” her first solo EP which topped major local music charts.

The single “Maria” earned her a Gaon Chart platinum certification and best solo performance award at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Under P Nation, Hwasa is expected to focus more on her career as a soloist.