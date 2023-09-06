Late singer, actor's final film ‘Persona: Sulli’ to be released this year

The film “Persona: Sulli” featuring late singer and actor Sulli will be released this year, according to Mystic Story.

The film’s production company Mystic Story dropped the main poster of “Persona: Sulli” on Wednesday, showing the actress looking downwards in a red outfit.

The film is divided into two parts.

The first part of the film is a short film called “4: Clean Island” created by directors Hwang Soo-ah and Kim Jee-hye.

The short film is about a main character named “4” -- played by Sulli -- who dreams of immigrating to the cleanest place in the world, Clean Island. .

In order to pass through an immigration checkpoint to the island, 4 needs to confess a sin. Her sin involves a story about a special pig.

The second part of the film is a documentary called “Dear Jinri” created by the film director Jung Yoon-suk. The film is titled after Sulli's real name -- Choi Jinri.

The documentary features the diverse concerns and thoughts of 25-year-old Choi in the form of interviews.

The documentary conveys Sulli’s wish for the public to see her and like her for just the way she is.

The documentary “Dear Jinri” was invited to the 28th Busan International Film Festival which kicks off on Oct. 4 and it is to be premiered worldwide at the event.

“We wanted to show the public that Choi Jinri was a good actress and a good person through her last piece ‘Persona: Sulli’,” said an official from the production company.

Sulli, who debuted as a child actress in 2005, expanded her career spectrum by joining the K-pop girl group f(X) in 2009.

However, she took her own life in 2019 at the age of 25.

She suffered severe depression, as she had long been the target of online vitriol for defying social norms -- from posting braless photos of herself and being candid about her romantic relationship, to livestreaming a drinking session with friends.