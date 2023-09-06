[Photo News] LG-Magna alliance

LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan (right) visits the exhibition booth of Canadian auto parts maker Magna at IAA Mobility, one of the world's largest automotive trade shows, in Munich on Tuesday. The Korean tech giant said the CEO discussed various ways to bolster its partnership in electric vehicle parts with Magna Powertrain President Diba Ilunga. "In alliance with Magna, we'll strengthen our position in the global electronics market and proactively address the future of mobility, including electric and autonomous vehicles," Cho said. (LG Electronics)