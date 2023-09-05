[Herald Interview] Siemens ready to accelerate Korea's digitalization

Tino Hildebrand, vice president and head of digital industries at Siemens Korea, poses for a photo during a recent interview with The Korea Herald at the company's Seoul office. (Siemens Korea)

Siemens Korea, the Korean unit of German industrial giant Siemens, has supported accelerating its domestic partners’ digital transformation a step further to create innovations for various industrial sectors here that are sustainable.

With companies undergoing digital transformation globally and capitalizing on the opportunities, Korea, as a global manufacturing powerhouse, still needs to play catch-up, according to Siemens Korea’s vice president.

“We have the world's best electronic companies and top car-making companies in Korea. Their manufacturing processes are highly automated but (in terms of) integrating the entire digital transformation, they aren’t yet there where international companies are,” said Tino Hildebrand, vice president and head of digital industries at Siemens Korea.

It is imperative, Hildebrand said, for Korea to transform, as the country faces three main changes -- an aging society, a shift from being a fast follower to an innovation leader and a higher degree of need for global competitiveness due to its move to “build something for the world.”

Yet Korean firms are lagging behind their European and American counterparts, he said, citing a recent survey conducted by the Korea International Trade Association that showed 3.5 percent of domestic companies are actively progressing with digital transformation, while globally, 24 percent of firms believe they are actively progressing.

Hildebrand called the result “too humble,” but believed there is “still room to go.” With the industrial giant’s uniquely integrated digital twin technology of automation and software provided via its open business platform, Siemens Xcelerator, can realize domestic companies’ digital transformation faster, he said.