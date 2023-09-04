Seoul to launch Han River water-bus service in 2024

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (right) signs a cooperation agreement with E-Land Group Vice Chairman Choi Jong-yang for the Hangang River Bus service on Monday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Monday the inception of a new Han River water-bus service, slated to commence operations in September 2024.

The city government signed a cooperation agreement with E-Land Group to operate the business, called "Hangang River Bus."

According to the agreement, the water-bus service will operate a 30-minute water route from the Ara Han River Gabmun dock in Gaehwa-dong in Seoul's Gangseo-gu to Yeouido in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo-gu. The same journey takes at least 1 1/2 hours by bus or subway.

The capital also expects the water-bus service to alleviate commuting woes for Gimpo residents, as the Ara Han River Gabmun dock is near the Gimpo Ara Bridge, a known hot spot for severe traffic congestion during rush hour. Each river bus can accommodate up to 200 passengers, and will operate every 15 minutes.

Alongside the water course that connects Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, to Seoul, the Seoul city government announced it also plans to operate routes connecting major residential, business and tourism areas in other parts of the city, such as Mapo, Yeouido, Jamwon and Jamsil, from September 2024. Detailed information about the routes will be finalized at the end of this year.

While water-bus fares have not yet been decided, the capital plans to finalize them by taking fare levels for other public transportation services into account. The Seoul Metropolitan Government also plans to negotiate with the city of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province to allow passengers to pay their fares with the usual public transportation card and to receive transfer discounts.