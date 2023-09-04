Snowflake looks to unlock data cloud innovation with AI across Korea

US cloud software company Snowflake said Monday it will introduce a data cloud solution enhanced with artificial intelligence for customers in various industries here, in a bid to fortify its position in the Korean market.

“Korea is an extraordinarily important and strategic market to Snowflake. It’s the 10th-largest economy in the world, but it's even more important in the world of manufacturing. Korea is also an incredibly fast-growing market … where we’re working really hard,” Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman said in a press briefing in Seoul, earlier in the day.

In less than two years of business operations here, Korea has been an extremely important marketplace for the cloud computing-based data firm, and was the only country for the company’s senior vice president of product management, Christian Kleinerman, to visit twice this year, according to Snowflake Korea’s country manager Choi Ki-young.

While Monday’s briefing marked Choi’s first official schedule since taking office in July, the Korean unit head held an optimistic view about its business outlook in the domestic market.

"While the number of local clients nearly doubled from last year, we're seeing an increasing demand from more companies here. ... Our major customers include Samsung Electronics, LG Chem, Nexon and LG Uplus," he said.

Both the company’s CEO and product management chief visited Seoul this week, while it is set to hold the Korea leg of its annual Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour on Tuesday.