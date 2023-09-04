[Today’s K-pop] Ive to return with 1st EP in October

(Credit: Starship Entertainment) (Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive will make a comeback with first EP “I’ve Mine” on Oct. 13, announced agency Starship Entertainment on Monday. The album will feature three focus tracks – “Either Way,” “Off The Record” and “Baddie.” The three songs will be rolled out one by one, starting with “Either Way” on Sept. 25, “Off The Record” on Oct. 6 and the last along with the full album. The EP comes about six months after its first full album “I’ve Ive” that surpassed 1.1 million copies in first-week sales. The LP is the group’s second million-seller, after its third single “After Like.” The six members swept up all music charts at home and came in first place on television music chart shows 11 times with two lead tracks – “Kitsch” and “I Am.” Separately, they will kick off their first world tour “Show What I Have” in Seoul on Oct. 7. Boy band Riize’s debut single sells 1m copies in pre-orders

The upcoming debut single album from Riize logged 1.03 million units in pre-orders, according to label SM Entertainment on Monday. The single consists of two tracks – titular track “Get A Guitar” and “Memories” – and is being released on Monday while “Memories” was dropped in advance last month. Riize is a seven-member act that includes Shotaro and Sungchan, who left NCT to join the new band, as well as the youngest member Anton, who is the son of singer and songwriter Yoon Sang. Days before the official debut, the label has taken legal action to protect Seunghan against invasion of privacy. Pictures of him kissing a woman circulated online and last week he posted an apology. The 19-year-old was absent from the band’s group activities the day before his public apology. TXT to host encore concert in Seoul

Tomorrow X Together will go live in Seoul again on Dec. 2-3, said label Big Hit Music on Monday. It will be the final gig of its second international tour “Act : Sweet Mirage” that brought the five members to 15 cities in the US and in Asia for 27 concerts in total. The encore concert will he held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, the largest concert venue in Korea. The live performances will be broadcast online as well. Meanwhile, the band is putting out its third studio album “The Name Chapter: Freefall” on Oct. 13. On Sept. 15, it will drop a pre-release track from the LP. Its previous album, fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” was released in January and topped Billboard 200. The mini album earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for selling over 500,000 units. NCT’s Taeil, Haechan to sing duet

