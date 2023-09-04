[Exclusive] Maybach’s brand center to open in Seoul next year

MUNICH, Germany -- Mercedes-Benz plans to open a brand center solely dedicated to its ultra-exclusive Maybach in Seoul next year, an industry source close to the matter told The Korea Herald on Sunday.

According to the source, the new Maybach center will be located in the Gangnam district in southern Seoul, with its ongoing construction set to be completed by June next year.

But the source declined to confirm whether the Korean center will be different from Maybach Atelier, the carmaker’s first brand store and showroom that opened for the first time in Shanghai in October last year.

Maybach Atelier aims to offer clients exclusive services throughout the ordering and personalization processes. At the time of the Chinese debut, the carmaker hinted at more openings to come.

Currently, South Korea is the second-largest market for Maybach behind China. According to data from the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, a total of 1,961 units of Maybach were sold in the country last year, up 147 percent from 2021. The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4Matic was the most-selling product with 1,527 units sold in 2022 alone. The large sedan’s local price starts at about 260 million won ($197,000).

Last month, Mercedes-Benz debuted the Maybach EQS, Maybach’s first all-battery EV sports utility vehicle, in Seoul upon the two-day visit of Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Kallenius. The Maybach EV is expected to be officially launched in Korea next year.

Also reflecting on Korean drivers’ affection for Maybach cars, Mercedes-Benz Korea said in March that the company expected to release 20 of the 150 limited units of the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic Virgil Abloh Edition honoring the late fashion icon, Virgil Abloh, in the country.

Mercedes-Benz Korea, marking its 20th anniversary this year, has retained the top spot as the best-selling foreign carmaker over the past seven years. Last year, it sold 80,976 vehicles, becoming the first import brand to exceed the 800,000 mark in unit sales. It also posted more than 7.5 trillion won in revenue in the same year -- a record figure.

Based on unit sales, Korea was the fourth-largest market for Mercedes-Benz across the world behind China, the US and Germany.

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Korea Herald correspondent