[Herald Review] Young K returns to stage with 'Letters with notes' after 2-year hiatus

Young K performing on the last day of his first solo concert 'Letters with notes' held in Seoul on Sunday. (JYP Entertainment)

Young K welcomed fall with his fans through his first standalone solo concert held at a university campus in Seoul.

The concert venue was humble, but accentuated the romantic and youthful vibe that the artist was aiming to convey.

Young K kicked off his solo concert with “waited,” one of the side tracks in his first full-length album “Letters with notes” which dropped on Monday.

“The opening to today’s set list is also the first track in my new album. While working on this song, I imagined the moment I finally stepped on stage to meet you. The first words that came to my mind were, ‘I’m nervous,’ and that’s how I started the lyrics. Then I wanted to ask if you’ve been well and eaten well. I’m so happy to be performing in front of you,” said Young K to his fans who had filled up the last day of his three-day concert held at Kwangwoon University’s Donghae Culture and Arts Center in Nowon-gu, Seoul.

His comeback with a new album and a concert comes after a two-year hiatus due to his mandatory military service.

Young K's explaining of the story behind each song after his performance, and the short distance between the stage and the audience gave the concert a music talk show look and feel.

He performed a set list of 21 songs that not only consisted of his previous hits, but also of all the tracks of his new album, to which many in the audience had already memorized by heart.

His fans held up round white fan lights and sang along to all of his songs.

“Today is Sunday and the album is yet to be released officially, but I confidently passed the mic over to you guys. I’m nervous to hear what you think of my new album. But I have this trust that you would look forward to my new pieces. Because of you, I have a stage to stand and sing on,” said Young K.