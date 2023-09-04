Most Popular
-
1
Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite warning
-
2
N.Korea continues simulating tactical nuclear attacks
-
3
What summer of stabbings means for South Korea
-
4
Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work
-
5
Fukushima release has South Korean politicians feasting, fasting
-
6
Residents protest Seoul’s new waste incinerator site
-
7
Unsecured national debt to soar to nearly W800tr next year
-
8
Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many
-
9
KIS taps seasoned educator as new school director
-
10
LG Electronics aims to go global with smart home solutions
Jeju loses grip on domestic visitors, hopes for Chinese return
Island sees 16% drop in domestic tourist visits in July-Aug. peak seasonBy No Kyung-min
Published : 2023-09-04 14:22:28
Jeju, South Korea's southern resort island, saw a 16 percent drop in domestic tourist arrivals in the peak vacation season of July and August, data showed Monday.
According to statistics provided by the Jeju Tourism Association, the volcanic island received some 2.13 million domestic tourists in the two-month period. That is about 397,000 less visits, compared to the previous year's figure of 2.53 million.
Total tourist arrivals encompassing both domestic and foreign visitors came in at 2.3 million during the period, down 9 percent from 2.54 million a year earlier.
It is the first time for the island to see a decrease in tourist numbers during the peak summer season since March 2020.
Jeju has been witnessing a decline in tourist visits for five consecutive months since April this year, as more Koreans opt for overseas destinations in the post-COVID-19 era.
In an effort to attract more inbound travelers, the island province is implementing various initiatives, such as launching campaigns aimed at rebranding Jeju's image and developing unique tour programs.
Additionally, the island is preparing a charm offensive targeting Chinese tourists, following China's recent decision to lift the ban on group tours to South Korea.
Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, Chinese visitors constituted 62.5 percent of the 1.72 million tourists from abroad visiting the island.
More from Headlines
-
Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work
-
[KH explains] Why Seoul office real estate stays robust amid ‘office apocalypse’ fears
-
Lawmaker under fire for attending pro-North Korea event