Poet, independence fighter Manhae’s legacy revived in poetry quarterly Yusim

Kwon Young-min (second from left) and poet Shin Dal-ja (third from left) hold copies of Yusim in a group photo taken after a press conference in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Aug. 29. Previous editions of Yusim are displayed on the bookshelf behind. (Manhae Musan Foundation)

A literary magazine originally founded by poet, Buddhist monk and independence activist Han Yong-un (1879-1944), also known by his pen name Manhae, has been relaunched as a poetry-focused quarterly.

Yusim was reintroduced with a September issue on Friday, with Kwon Young-min, a literary critic and honorary professor at Seoul National University, serving as the publisher, and poet Shin Dal-ja as the managing editor.

“Our magazine aims to uphold the spirit and teachings of Manhae Han Yong-un, his emphasis on national consciousness and liberty and equality. In a society that is growing increasingly harsh and where life appears heartless, it is necessary to rekindle humanity through the spirit of literature,” said Kwon at a press conference organized by the Manhae Musan Foundation on Thursday, a day ahead of the relaunch.

Shin added, “The world is fraught with anxiety, especially during these extreme times. Yusim promises to be a platform where we can understand and share sincerity.”