Poet, independence fighter Manhae’s legacy revived in poetry quarterly Yusim

Poet, independence fighter Manhae’s legacy revived in poetry quarterly YusimBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : 2023-09-04 14:19:23
A literary magazine originally founded by poet, Buddhist monk and independence activist Han Yong-un (1879-1944), also known by his pen name Manhae, has been relaunched as a poetry-focused quarterly.
Yusim was reintroduced with a September issue on Friday, with Kwon Young-min, a literary critic and honorary professor at Seoul National University, serving as the publisher, and poet Shin Dal-ja as the managing editor.
“Our magazine aims to uphold the spirit and teachings of Manhae Han Yong-un, his emphasis on national consciousness and liberty and equality. In a society that is growing increasingly harsh and where life appears heartless, it is necessary to rekindle humanity through the spirit of literature,” said Kwon at a press conference organized by the Manhae Musan Foundation on Thursday, a day ahead of the relaunch.
Shin added, “The world is fraught with anxiety, especially during these extreme times. Yusim promises to be a platform where we can understand and share sincerity.”
Originally founded by Manhae on Sept. 1, 1918, as a Buddhist magazine dedicated to national independence and social enlightenment, Yusim featured contributions from Manhae himself, including his poems and essays. Due to Japanese oppression, the magazine ceased publication in December of the same year.
It was later revived as a poetry-focused periodical by Musan Cho Oh-hyun, a monk and poet, in 2001. It continued as a bi-monthly or monthly publication until it ceased printing once again in December 2015 with its 92nd issue.
The magazine has selected the poet Mun Tae-jun as its inaugural poet in focus. It also features new poems from mid-career and veteran poets, including Hwang Tong-gyu and Jeong Ho-seong, as well as emerging talents. In honor of the late Musan, the foundation will also introduce his sijo poems.
The foundation will distribute the September issue of Yusim free of charge to some 17,000 public libraries nationwide. Various activities have also been planned, including the Musan Award, a traditional tea culture festival and a poetry recital on Sept. 23 at the Musan Seowon in Seongbuk-dong, Seoul.
