[Test Drive] Mercedes-Benz’s new E-Class blends present with past

MUNICH, Germany -- Mercedes-Benz’s new E-Class has hit all the right notes, as the vehicle combines the decadeslong model’s traditional features and modern designs while putting the icing on the cake by applying the latest state-of-the-art technologies.

The Korea Herald got to check out the E-Class 300e 4Matic, an all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid vehicle of the German automaker’s new E-Class model, in a media test drive in Munich ahead of the IAA Mobility motor show, arguably the largest in the world, Saturday.

As the new E-Class is the first fully changed model of the German automaker’s midsized luxury sedan since its 10th generation was launched in 2016, the overall vibe of the car felt brand new.

The front side of the car captivates the eyes as the grille is filled with Mercedes-Benz star logos with the large main logo at the center. It resembles the EQE’s front side, which also has many star logs surrounding the main star in the middle. The headlamps have curves on the bottom, giving a stronger feel to the car’s appearance.

The most dramatic change of the new E-Class exterior design was found on the backside of the car. Instead of using pedestrian designs for the rear lamps, Mercedes-Benz has turned to its three-pointed star logo once again. The four rear lights are also in the shape of the automaker’s logo. So with the main emblem in the middle of the backside right above the license plate, five Mercedes-Benz stars shine on the back of the E-Class.