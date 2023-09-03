Rediscover Gyeongseong's century-old hit songs

Popular hit songs of the 1920s and 1930s will be revisited for two days this week.

The National Gugak Center is set to perform “Gyeongseong Hit Songs,” a collection of century-old tunes originally recorded on gramophone records, on Wednesday and Thursday at the center's Pungnyu Sarangbang. Gyeongseong is an old name for Seoul.

The introduction of phonograph records the 1920s transformed how music could be experienced. Music, previously only heard on live stage performances, was now accessible off the stage.

The innovation allowed people to enjoy music at their convenience, which shot pansori singers of the era to stardom.

Phonographs had limited recording time, approximately 3 minutes and 30 seconds per side, and this technological limitation led to the development of fast-paced music, a departure from the typically slow Korean music.