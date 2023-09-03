Nexon Computer Museum preserves history of computers, games

An image of Apple’s first personal computer, the Apple I, launched in 1976. (Nexon)

Nexon Computer Museum run by South Korean game maker Nexon has preserved and disseminated the history of computers and video games to the public over the past decade.

Located on the island of Jeju, it is registered as a member of the International Council of Museums. About 1.35 million visitors came to explore the items on display, including 400 pieces of hardware and 2,000 pieces of software, books and video materials on computers and games.

The key collection items include the Apple I, Apple’s first personal computer launched in 1976; the IBM 5150, which is known as the IBM PC, the first microcomputer introduced by IBM in 1981; and the first commercial home video game console, Magnavox Odyssey, released in 1972.

From early computer devices to classic arcade game machines, the collections preserve and show the history of computers and games, but the museum is also making efforts to preserve their values.

“The Kingdom of the Winds 1996” restores Nexus: The Kingdom of the Winds, a beloved role-playing game developed and published by Nexon, to its original form at the time of its release.

This is the world's first case of online game restoration. Due to the difficulty of restoring the source within the server, developers who participated in the initial production gathered to reverse-engineer it based on the source at the time of development.