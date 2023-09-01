[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin goes platinum in US with solo single in record time

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America with “Like Crazy,” label Big Hit Music said Friday. “Like Crazy” is the only solo single from a K-pop musician to surpass 1 million unit sales in the US this year and hit the milestone in record time for a K-pop solo act at 155 days. It fronted his first solo album “Face” that notched No. 2 spot on Billboard 200 while the lead single landed atop Billboard’s Hot 100, a first for a K-pop solo artist. It also is the only Korean-language song to do so. Meanwhile, the six-track mini album amassed 1 billion streams on Spotify as of Aug. 23. It is the first K-pop solo album ever to achieve the feat on the platform. TXT debuts on MTV video awards stage

(Credit: MTV) (Credit: MTV)



Tomorrow X Together has been invited to perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the organizer announced Thursday. Tomorrow X Together has been invited to perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the organizer announced Thursday. The group will will go live at the awards ceremony in the shortest time since debut for a K-pop musician, at 4 1/2 years, according to label Big Hit Music. At the ceremony held in New Jersey on Sept. 12, it will go on to the stage with Brazilian singer Anitta and put on a new song from its upcoming third studio album in advance. It is set to release LP “The Name Chapter: Freefall” on Oct. 13. The band earned nominations in two categories this year – “Push Performance of the Year” and “Best K-Pop.” The latter is for “Sugar Rush Ride” which was the main track from its fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” from January. Kwon Eunbi to hold concert in October

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment) (Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Kwon Eunbi will perform in solo concerts in Seoul on Oct. 7 and 8, her agency Woollim Entertainment announced Friday. Kwon Eunbi will perform in solo concerts in Seoul on Oct. 7 and 8, her agency Woollim Entertainment announced Friday. She was the leader of project girl group IZ*One that disbanded in April 2021 and made her solo debut that August with EP “Open.” She dropped her first single, “The Flash,” last month and came in first place at a television music chart show for the first time on her own. In the meantime, “Under Water,” the focus track from her third EP “Lethality” that came out in October last year has regained popularity following her appearance in Water Bomb Festival this summer. A mobile game inspired by her, named “Starway Kwon Eunbi” was published this week.



Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, Donghae set up company

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)