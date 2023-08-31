[김대균의 영어산책] popular와 helpful의 차이 총정리와 중고급 실용단어 정리(2)

최근 토익시험에 be동사 뒤에 popular가 맞는지 helpful이 맞는지를 묻는 문제가 나와서 많은 수험생들 당황하게 했다. 이 두 단어의 차이는 그 뒤에 어울리는 전치사에 있다.

be popular with, be helpful in이다! 어울리는 전치사는 함께 암기하자!

be popular with 예문들

1. The new video game seems to be popular with teenagers; they can't stop talking about it. [그 새로운 비디오 게임이 10대 청소년들에게 인기가 많아서 이야기를 멈출 수 없다.]

2. Organic farming methods are becoming increasingly popular with environmentally conscious consumers. [환경을 생각하는 유기농 농법이 소비자들 사이에서 점점 더 인기를 얻고 있다.]

3. Jazz music used to be popular with the older generation but has found a resurgence among young listeners. [재즈 음악은 예전에는 기성세대에게 인기가 있었지만 젊은 청취자들 사이에서 다시 부활하고 있다.]

be helpful in 예문들

1. The guidebook was helpful in navigating the narrow streets of the old city. [그 가이드북은 구시가지의 좁은 거리를 탐색하는 데 도움이 되었다.]

2. Having a mentor can be helpful in advancing your career. [멘토가 있으면 커리어를 발전시키는 데 도움이 될 수 있다.]

3. Your advice was really helpful in making my decision. [ 당신의 조언이 내 결정을 내리는 데 큰 도움이 되었다.]

중고급 실용단어 정리(2)

지난 주 연재에 이어서 실용단어들을 정리한다. 단어에 설명부분을 잘 읽으면 훌륭한 어휘 표현력을 갖게 될 것이다!

18. attribute 특징, 속성, ∼탓으로 하다

ex) Her long, golden hair is undoubtedly her best attribute.

[긴 블론드 색의 머리야말로 명백히 그녀의 최고의 특징이다.]

* 명사로 attribute는 특징, 속성의 의미로 발음은 /ˈæt.rɪ.bjuːt/이다. 액센트가 앞에 있다.

She attributes her success to hard work and determination.

[그녀는 그녀의 성공을 열심히 일하고 결단력을 가진 덕분이라고 생각한다]

* 동사로 attribute는 attribute A to B로 쓰이고 발음은 /əˈtrɪbjuːt/이다 액센트가 뒤에 있다.

19. available 유효한, 이용할 수 있는

ex) There weren’t any seats available, so we had to stand for the whole ride.

[이용할 수 있는 좌석이 없어서 우리는 탑승 내내 서있어야 했다.]

* '나 시간됩니다'는 'I am available.'이다

20. barely 거의 ∼없다

ex) The performers barely had enough time to change before the next scene.

[공연자들은 다음 장면 전에 옷을 바꿔 입을 충분한 시간이 거의 없었다.]

21. benefit 이익을 주다, 혜택

ex) The corporate merger will benefit both companies by increasing profits.

[기업 합병은 이익을 높임으로써 두 회사에 혜택을 가져다 줄 것이다.]

* benefit는 동사로 목적어가 바로 나올 경우 ~에게 혜택을 주다이고 benefit from~은 ~로부터 혜택을 받다의 의미이다.

ex) I feel that I have benefited greatly from her wisdom.[나는 그녀의 지혜로부터 많이 도움을 받았다고 느낀다.]

22. capable ∼할 수 있는 (~ of)

ex) Humans are capable of great things when they put their minds to it.

[인간은 무언가에 전념하면 위대한 일을 해 낼 수 있다.]

* be capable of를 덩어리로 암기하자!

* be 형용사 of 구문들을 정리하자!

be aware / conscious / cognizant [인지하는] / typical [전형적인] / characteristic [특징적인] / representative[대표하는] / reminiscent[회고하는] of

23. capture (마음, 주의를) 끌다, 사로잡다

ex) The book’s controversial title will certainly capture people’s attention.

[논쟁의 소지가 많은 그 책의 제목은 확실히 사람들의 마음을 사로 잡을 것이다.]

24. certificate 증명서, 자격증

ex) Everyone will receive a special certificate when they finish the program.

[누구나 그 프로그램을 수료하면 특별 자격증을 받게 될 것이다.]

* certificate는 실제 '자격증'을 나타내고 certification은 '자격'이나 '자격 요건'을 나타낸다.

ex) He earned a certificate in culinary arts.[그는 요리사 자격증을 땄다.]

ex) She's pursuing certification in cybersecurity.[그녀는 사이버 보안에 있어서의 자격요건을 가지려고 공부하고 있다.]

25. chair 직책을 맡다, 사회를 보다, 의자

ex) He chaired the company for fifteen years before retiring last month.

[그는 지난 달 퇴직하기 전까지 15년 간 회사를 맡았다.]

26. challenge 과제, 난제

ex) The challenge of success is learning to overcome failure.

[성공의 난제는 실패를 극복하는 것이다.]

27. common 흔한, 공통의

ex) One of the most common illnesses is the cold.

가장 흔한 질병 중 하나는 감기이다.

* have something in common은 공통점이 있다는 표현이다!

ex) Despite their differences in age and background, they discovered they have a love for hiking and nature in common.[그들은 나이와 배경은 다르지만 하이킹과 자연을 좋아한다는 공통점을 발견했다.]

28. commute 통근하다

ex) Most employees commute to work using the bus or subway.

[대부분의 직원들은 버스나 지하철을 이용하여 통근한다.]

29. compassion 연민, 애정

ex) The surgeon treated all of his patients with compassion and kindness.

[그 외과의는 연민과 친절함으로 자신의 모든 환자들을 대했다.]

30. compensate 보상하다

ex) Employees are required to work longer hours to compensate for sick days.

[직원들은 병가를 보상하기 위해 더 긴 시간 동안 일해야 한다.]

* compensate for를 한 덩어리로 암기하자!