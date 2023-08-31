NK holds military drills simulating occupation of S. Korea

This photo, published by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 31, 2023, shows the North's leader, Kim Jong-un, (front left) visiting the training command post of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army as the country conducted military command drills involving the entire army on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

North Korea has publicly launched military exercises that involve simulating the occupation of the entire South Korean territory through armed attacks in case of contingencies in the presence of the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, its state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army on Tuesday commenced a command post exercise, or CPX, involving the entire army. The CPX aims to evaluate and examine the operational planning, organizational proficiency and command capabilities of commanders and staff members across a range of combined units.

The CPX was in response to the "situation where the United States and gangsters of the 'Republic of Korea' military have staged highly provocative and extremely dangerous large-scale combined exercises that simulate an all-out war with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," North Korean state media said, referring to South and North Korea by their official names.

North Korea's announcement was released on the final day of Ulchi Freedom Shield, an 11-day computer-simulated CPX conducted by South Korea and the US. The regular, defense-focused exercise aims to strengthen the combined defense posture and alliance response capabilities in the face of increasing missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.

This marks the first time North Korea has disclosed such a CPX that involves the entire military and Kim's visit to a command post of the KPA General Staff through state media, at least since the third-generation leader assumed power in December 2011, according to South Korea's Unification Ministry.

Kim was briefed by the newly-appointed chief of the KPA General Staff, Gen. Ri Yong-gil, on the expected actions of hostile forces and the corresponding planned reactions of North Korean forces, according to the situation by time and stage in the event of a war.

"Comrade Kim Jong-un acquainted himself with the plan developed by the exercise's staff section, outlining the overarching goal of occupying the entire territory of the southern half by repelling the enemy's any sudden armed invasion and switching into an all-out counterattack," a Korean-language dispatch read.

Additionally, Kim conducted a thorough review of the "combat document outlining the operational plan" for staff members within large combined units, as well as other units at every level. This document serves to execute the strategy aimed at occupying the entire territory of South Korea.

Kim also examined the "documents outlining the operational plans of the General Staff," which encompass strategies such as "utilizing frontline and strategic reserve artillery forces, establishing a front behind enemy lines, thwarting the interference of foreign armed forces in case of contingencies.”