N.Korea fires ballistic missile after US sends strategic bombers

North Korea fired one or more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday night, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The JCS did not provide further details on the missile launch.

This missile launch occurred hours after the US dispatched B-1B strategic bombers separately to conduct joint aerial drills with South Korea and Japan on the same day.

The South Korean Air Force's FA-50 fighter jets engaged in an air combat exercise alongside the US Air Force's B-1B Lancer bomber aircraft and F-16 fighter jets over the Yellow Sea on the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.

The aerial drill was associated with Ulchi Freedom Shield, an 11-day joint exercise involving combined and interagency participation by the allies, scheduled to continue until Thursday.

The Defense Ministry said the air exercise was conducted as a response to North Korea's failed second attempt to launch what it claimed to be a military reconnaissance satellite on Aug. 24. The drill, therefore, "demonstrated extended deterrence in action and a robust combined defense posture by deploying US strategic assets in a timely and coordinated manner."

North Korea's ballistic missile launch is the first of its kind since July 24, when the country launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.