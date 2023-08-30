Language war emerges in Korea over Fukushima water disposal

Most Popular
-
1
Korea slams brake on budget growth
-
2
Korea to arm police officers with less lethal handguns
-
3
Why statues became center of ideological dispute
-
4
[Exclusive] KEPCO affiliates prepare legal fight against Australia’s ALS Coal
-
5
Korea ends free COVID-19 testing
-
6
Court denies Fifty Fifty's injunction request to suspend contract with agency
-
7
Seoul International Writers’ Festival to bridge language and discord through literature
-
8
Man arrested after killing teen daughter and son in Gimhae
-
9
[Kim Seong-kon] What led to the fall of Roman Empire?
-
10
N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
Language war emerges in Korea over Fukushima water disposalBy Kim Arin
Published : 2023-08-30 17:20:13
A fresh row is brewing in South Korea over how the radioactive wastewater being disposed by the Japanese government should be termed.
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea says the water from the long-defunct nuclear power plant in Japan’s Fukushima is “nuclear waste,” while the ruling People Power Party would rather call it “treated wastewater,” as does the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The People Power Party on Wednesday said that the wastewater from Fukushima, while still slightly radioactive, is treated and diluted before it is released into the ocean, and needs to be referred to as such for clarity. On the ruling party’s suggestion, Prime Minister Han Duk-soo said the government would mull officially using the term treated wastewater, which would be “more accurate,” as opposed to just wastewater.
The ruling party’s chief spokesperson Rep. Yoo Sang-bum accused the Democratic Party of “campaigning to stoke public fears” by “aggrandizing the dangers of the water’s ocean release.”
“Prior to discharge, the wastewater is treated for removal of contaminants, and you will find that ‘treated wastewater’ is actually the term the IAEA uses in its official reports. This isn’t political,” he said.
On the other hand, the Democratic Party -- which has traditionally been hawkish toward Japan -- insists on calling the water “nuclear waste” or “radioactive wastewater.”
The opposition party’s leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung in multiple public appearances has called the water’s release an “act of nuclear terrorism” and claimed that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, with its efforts to align more closely with Japan, was “being complicit.”
The Democratic Party is planning a series of rallies and collective actions to condemn the Fukushima discharge and the Japanese government, along with the Yoon administration’s policies on Japan.
On top of protest visits to the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, the party said it would file a petition with the United Nations Human Rights Council over the potential harm to public health and environment being inflicted by the water’s release.
More from Headlines
-
Korea ends free COVID-19 testing
-
[KH explains] Chipmakers reach out to undergraduates to tackle talent shortage
-
S. Korea hits reset on Saemangeum basic plan after Jamboree debacle