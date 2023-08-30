S. Korea hits reset on Saemangeum basic plan after Jamboree debacle

Equipment is seen near the Saemangeum construction site, close to Gagyeol Island in Buan County in North Jeolla Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Proposals to develop Saemangeum, a reclaimed land in North Jeolla Province, have been sent back to the drawing board after the projects' budget for next year has shrunk by nearly 80 percent compared to this year.

Plans to build an airport, a sea port and highways infrastructure facilities on the land that is two-thirds the size of Seoul are to be "completely overhauled," officials said.

It came less than a month after some 43,000 scouts at the World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum were forced to relocate due to hygiene and drainage problems, shortage of food and water, as well as the threat of typhoon.

The decision drew criticism that the government is trying to make North Jeolla Province a scapegoat for the botched Jamboree event.

Rep. Park Kwang-on, floor leader of main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, blasted the conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration over the slashed budget in a meeting with the party's supreme council members in Muan County, South Jeolla Province, Wednesday.

Park added that the Yoon administration is merely "blaming North Jeolla Province for the botched Jamboree operations and, furthermore, taking it out on North Jeolla Province."

Also on Wednesday, Yeom Young-sun, spokesperson of the Jeollabuk-do Provincial Assembly, labeled a decision to cut budgets for Saemangeum as "political conspiracy."

"The Jeollabuk-do Provincial Assembly is strongly urging (the politicians) to stop the abuse of political power to attack North Jeolla Province and (the government) to scrap the current budget plan," Yeom said, adding the council could take action to protest the decision with residents.

He added that the discontinuation of infrastructure development project in Saemangeum translates into Yoon's failure to keep his promise during the presidential election campaign. Yoon was inaugurated in May 2022.

"The Saemangeum development kicked off during the former Roh Tae-woo administration, and has since started as a national project under the auspices of the bipartisan support over the past 34 years," Yeom said.

"The unprecedented reduction of the budget after the Jamboree debacle is a violence that cannot be taken reasonably."

Under the Finance Ministry's 2024 budget plan unveiled Tuesday, next year's budget allocated for infrastructure projects was reduced to 147.9 billion won ($111.8 million), down 78 percent from 662.6 billion won in 2023.

On the same day, the Land Ministry announced plans to create a special team dedicated to inspecting the infrastructure development projects in Saemangeum. It also pledged to consult the private sector to review the feasibility of the project.

The government "will objectively inspect the overall infrastructure projects that have been implemented in the name of infrastructure improvement in Saemangeum, such as the construction of an airport and railways, in order to dispel public distrust over the projects," the Land Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo reportedly ordered Korea's Cabinet to overhaul the basic plan for Saemangeum development, bringing the entire Saemangeum development project back to square one.