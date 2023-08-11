'One of best experiences in life': Scouts unfazed by Jamboree chaos

Yassine Gandouz, an International Service Team volunteer from Tunisia, jumps for a photo in front of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree mascot, Saebeomi. (Courtesy of Yassine Gandouz)

Sixteen-year-old Scout Nora Gothberg from Sweden was taken aback at the chaos that unfolded in the World Scout Jamboree, but says she wouldn't trade the experience for anything. "Even if I were to go back in time and I knew these troubles would still occur, I'd still participate in the Jamboree," said Gothberg. Despite having to deal with challenges such as a searing heat wave and lack of hygiene facilities at the campsite in North Jeolla Province, Gothberg said they didn't stop her from enjoying the jamboree to the fullest. The Korea Herald interviewed Scouts, volunteers and parents of the delegates from Sweden, Tunisia, the Netherlands and Brazil, none of whom regretted the experience. 'Best experience' despite rocky start Two International Service Team volunteers from Tunisia -- Yassine Gandouz and Bayen Elhouda Chamekh -- said while the campsite's conditions and facilities were far from ideal, they were able to make new friends and enjoyed their time. "This was one of the best experiences I had in my life," said Gandouz. "It was a very challenging experience, but this is really what scouting means. We are here, we are Scouts and we should always be ready to face the challenges. I am thankful that I got to experience this Jamboree because I know I will never experience something like this again."

Yassine Gandouz (right) at the opening ceremony at the World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province (Courtesy of Yassine Gandouz)

Martin Heijne, the father of Dutch Scout Derk Heijne, said his son told him that the Jamboree site had been challenging on the first day, but it progressively transformed into an increasingly enjoyable experience. "My son complained that it was too hot, but only on the first night. Things started to change and he began to have a lot of fun," said Heijne. The jamboree was hit with a slew of problems from the start, with organizers struggling to treat hundreds of Scouts suffering from heat exhaustion, as the Saemangeum site, a reclaimed tidal land, had no natural shade and temperatures hit 34 degrees Celsius on some days.

Dutch Scout Derk Heijne (center) with his family (Courtesy of Martin Heijne)

The government sent 132 air-conditioned buses to relieve Jamboree participants from the heat, dispatching more medical staff and personnel to manage the showers and toilets, but it was too late. The incoming Typhoon Khanun was the final nail in the coffin, forcing the government to relocate 40,000 participants from the site in North Jeolla Province to various regions across Korea to ensure their safety. "It was really emotional when we were told that we had to evacuate from the camp," said Chamekh. "I really wanted to stay and I really wanted to know the people more." Plan B As the Swedish Scouts hit the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheong Beach in South Chungcheong Province, the Dutch Scouts explored temples near their lodgings, and the Brazilian Scouts enjoyed an excursion to the Gyejoksan Mountain Red Clay Trail in Daejeon. The Tunisian contingent enjoyed cultural performances from a traditional Korean dance group at their lodging. The delegates were able to try their hand at "pungmul," an outdoor traditional folk music that involves drumming, dancing and singing.

Brazilian Scouts enjoy their excursion to the Gyejoksan Mountain Red Clay Trail in Daejeon on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

"The word 'evacuation' sounds pretty depressing, but we're staying in nice dormitories, getting to experience many activities and having good food," said 18-year-old, Swedish Scout Herman Lind. "We're still having a really great time, so I'm enjoying my trip so far." Stela Oliva also recounted positive experiences she shared with her son and her husband, Sergio Oliva, who serves as the chief leader of the Brazilian Scouts, during their stay at the new accommodations. "My family was walking in a park, and a Korean couple brought them popsicles. The Korean people have been so welcoming and kind," said Oliva. "The experience my family has had with the Korean people so far has been wonderful. I want to say thank you to them and hopefully visit Korea in the future."

Brazilian Scout Gustavo Medeiros Oliva (right) and Brazilian Scouts chief leader and Oliva's father, Sergio Oliva (Courtesy of Stela Oliva)

'No regrets' Despite the initial challenges that the Jamboree encountered, Heijne from the Netherlands underscored that Korea "need not feel any embarrassment" about the event; rather, they should take pride in the remarkable resilience they displayed. "I think it is difficult to make such quick changes over just a few days and to organize new accommodations all just in one night once the move was decided," said Heijne. "It's quite an achievement to be able to make such quick changes. In hindsight, Scouts are meant to be adaptable and are meant to improvise. My son had a lot of fun towards the end, so that is good."

Herman Lind, a Swedish Scout, smiles for a photo with Taiwanese Scouts at the Saemangeum Jamboree campsite. (Courtesy of Herman Lind)