Aftermath of Jamboree: Political tug-of-war

As the curtains fell on the 25th World Scout Jamboree on Friday in Seoul, ending with a grand K-pop concert, the controversies surrounding the event are far from over.

Mired in issues including a persistent heat wave, inadequate preparation and typhoon-related disruptions, the recently concluded Jamboree is now at the center of the political blame game. While politicians argue over who holds the responsibility, efforts from private companies, religious organizations and local governments across the nation have demonstrated a united response in support of the Scouts.

The official investigation into the Jamboree will begin with a probe by the Board of Audit and Inspection. The BAI is expected to launch an audit as early as this week to clarify where responsibility lies for the event's overall mismanagement.

According to reports, the BAI has begun preparing an inspection of agencies related to the event, such as the Jamboree Organizing Committee and North Jeolla Province, as well as supporting ministries including the Gender Equality Ministry and the Interior Ministry.

The official launch of the inspection will be announced as soon as details concerning the inspection team are determined.

Aftereffects of the Jamboree chaos have expanded to a political battle ahead of the regular parliamentary session in September, creating tension between the ruling and opposition parties.

The ruling People Power Party plans to focus on clarifying the responsibility of North Jeolla Province, the regional government in charge of the event that was held on reclaimed land of Saemangeum, but the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea is considering pushing for a parliamentary inspection, claiming that the ultimate responsibility lies with the central government led by Yoon Suk Yeol.

"Preparations for the Jamboree, which began in the Moon Jae-in regime, have been neglected for the past six years, only wasting the budget," said Kim Min-su, spokesperson of the ruling People Power Party, criticizing the previous regime in a statement released Saturday.

Kim continued, “The Democratic Party of Korea and North Jeolla Province have been preoccupied in political strife throughout the Jamboree period. Beyond a simple reprimand, inspection by the Board of Audit and forced investigation must be carried out."

Ruling party leader Kim Gi-hyeon pointed to the Gender Ministry and North Jeolla Provincial Office during a Supreme Council meeting Thursday, saying, “Our party will carefully examine the problems of the Gender Ministry, which did not sufficiently play its role as a supporting ministry. We will also thoroughly inspect what the former and current governors of North Jeolla Province, who led the Jamboree, have done to prepare for the event.”

The Democratic Party has fired back, arguing that the Yoon administration is trying to shift the blame to the previous regime, the Gender Ministry and the North Jeolla Provincial Office.

Spokesperson Kang Sun-woo criticized Yoon's order to support accommodations for Scouts even after the official event, stressing that money the government spends on the "restoration of the accident" comes from people's taxes.

On Friday, Kang met with reporters at the National Council and said, "As it was an international event, our party is considering proposing a 'Jamboree parliamentary inspection' to verify related ministries and local governments,” contending that a comprehensive verification should be conducted without exception.

Kang demanded an official public apology from Yoon and called for Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook, Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to take responsibility.

On Wednesday, the first day of the temporary parliamentary sessions this month, a plenary session of the Public Administration and Security Committee will be held. Interior Minister Lee, one of the co-chairs of the Jamboree Committee, is scheduled to attend. The battle between the ruling and opposition parties over mismanagement of the international event is expected to be fierce.

Whether the budget allocation was appropriate is one of the biggest questions to be answered.

According to the organizing committee on Saturday, the budget, which was originally 49.1 billion won ($36.8 million) at the time of the venue's selection in 2017, more than doubled to 117.1 billion won while preparing for the event. After the World Scout Jamboree kicked off and concerns were raised about hygiene issues and a heat wave, an additional 6.9 billion won was urgently allocated.

As participants were relocated due to the threat of Typhoon Khanun, additional funds were spent on alternative accommodations, food and transportation, leaving the final budget yet to be confirmed.

This contrasts with the Yamaguchi Jamboree held in Japan in 2015, which had a price tag of only about 39.5 billion won, according to the Japan Scout Association, although it was held on reclaimed land just like the Saemangeum Jamboree.

The Gender Ministry also faces mounting criticism, as it was the main supporting ministry for the event. Minister Kim, who co-chaired the Jamboree Organizing Committee along with the Culture and interior minister, is scheduled to attend the Gender Equality and Family Committee meeting on Aug. 25.

Kim has been severely criticized for poor preparations for the Jamboree, especially after it was discovered she had said, "There is no problem regarding the preparation of the jamboree," at the annual parliamentary inspection of the government last year.

As a ministry that has been surrounded by rumors of abolishment — one of President Yoon's presidential election pledges — the Gender Ministry may find itself on the verge of shutting down again.

Meanwhile, despite the battle over political interests and responsibilities, cooperation from private companies, religious organizations and local governments across the country at least provided some positive memories for the teenage participants of the Saemangeum Jamboree.

After Scouts left the campsite due to Typhoon Khanun, temples and churches nationwide provided accommodations, bottled water, snacks and alternative programs. The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism provided the government with a list of 44 temples for 1,600 Jamboree participants to stay. Churches across the country also provided free accommodation for about 5,000 Scouts.

Major conglomerations such as Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK, LG and Posco opened up their facilities to young Scouts as well. Hyundai Motor sent about 100 personnel to the Jamboree site to support facility cleaning, with supplies such as bottled water and temporary toilets.

After the original Jamboree program was canceled due to the typhoon, search giant Naver invited some 200 Scouts to its headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday for a tour, while mobile messaging operator Kakao invited some 230 participants to its nearby Pangyo headquarters on Friday.

Municipal governments across the country also prepared cultural experience programs for the Scouts, filling in the vacuum of canceled programs and schedules.