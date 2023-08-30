Korea’s first future innovation university to open next month

Taejae University, South Korea’s first future innovation university, is set to open with 32 students on Monday.

The college is a benchmark of US-based Minerva University, an online institution with no home campus that requires every student to travel to seven countries to complete their degree. It is also Korea’s second four-year accredited cyber college, following only Konyang Cyber University, which launched its program in 2012.

Students at Taejae University will start their first year by taking general education courses where they will be given the freedom to study based on their interests and declare a major starting from their sophomore year. All classes will be conducted in English as discussion-based lectures requiring interactive thinking and active participation.

Throughout the four years of their undergraduate degree, students will spend every subsequent semester in a different country of their choice, with locations in Tokyo, New York, Hong Kong and Moscow, to finish their studies as part of the school’s global engagement program.

Apart from receiving a college education, Taejae University sais it hopes that exploring the world’s cosmopolitan cities will help students become well-rounded leaders.